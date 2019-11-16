Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Woman sends son, 24, to jail

A 24-year-old man was yesterday ordered to spend the next six months behind bars for stealing $10,000, from his mother.
Standing before City Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Kevin Christopher, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on November 14, 2019, at 39 Houston Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, he stole $10,000 in cash of Michelle Balkarran.
According to information received, on the day in question, Balkarran secured her money in a yellow purse and went to visit her mother.
The court heard that when the woman returned home, she saw her son with the yellow purse in which she placed her money.
Balkarran then inquired of her son how he came by her purse and he threatened to lash her and refused to return the purse with the money.
The matter was then reported, investigated and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.
The police prosecutor told the court that the defendant has several matters before the courts. He even appeared before Magistrate Bess after being charged in relation to his mother.
The defendant, Christopher, was then sentenced and advised by Magistrate Bess that when he has finished spending his six-month sentence, he should consider moving out from his mother’s house.

