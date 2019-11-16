Woman sends son, 24, to jail

Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 24-year-old man was yesterday ordered to spend the next six months behind bars for stealing $10,000, from his mother.
Standing before City Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, Kevin Christopher, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on November 14, 2019, at 39 Houston Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, he stole $10,000 in cash of Michelle Balkarran.
According to information received, on the day in question, Balkarran secured her money in a yellow purse and went to visit her mother.
The court heard that when the woman returned home, she saw her son with the yellow purse in which she placed her money.
Balkarran then inquired of her son how he came by her purse and he threatened to lash her and refused to return the purse with the money.
The matter was then reported, investigated and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.
The police prosecutor told the court that the defendant has several matters before the courts. He even appeared before Magistrate Bess after being charged in relation to his mother.
The defendant, Christopher, was then sentenced and advised by Magistrate Bess that when he has finished spending his six-month sentence, he should consider moving out from his mother’s house.
Nov 16, 2019By Calvin Chapman Guyana Senior men’s football team, the Golden Jaguars, as expected, got past a defensively weak Aruba team 4-2 after trailing twice in their vital Concacaf Nations League; B...
Nov 16, 2019
Nov 16, 2019
Nov 16, 2019
Nov 16, 2019
Nov 16, 2019
I don’t know what time today Guyanese will get the news about the settlement between the PNC and AFC for the contesting... more
Governments tend to be hard-nosed. They can be most unwilling most of the times to change their views or alter their actions... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]