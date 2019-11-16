Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Victoria 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football kicks off today

Nov 16, 2019 Sports 0

The inaugural 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football tournament will kick off tonight at the Victoria Community Centre Ground, featuring four Blocks – Belfield Scheme, Road Side, Middle Section and Back Dam, where the winner will pocket $100,000.

Co-Organiser Lynton Luke and an MVP Sports Representative at the presentation.

Organiser Kurt Warren (left) receives the event’s first place trophy from Guy Oil’s Marlyn Lewis and Berkeley McCalmon.

The tournament will be played in a Round Robin format, and the top two teams will advance to the finals.
Today’s double header will see Back Dam and Scheme colliding from 18:00 hours, followed by Road Side vs Middle Section. The action will continue tomorrow with Middle Section taking on Scheme from 16:00hrs, followed by Back Dam vs Road Side.
Apart from winner’s purse, donated by the Ashton Luke Foundation and Magnum Tonic Wine, the second place team will pocket $50,000, compliments of MVP Sports, and the Giftland Mall-located store will also present a pair of Nike Phantom Vision football cleats to the player named the Most Valuable (MVP) at the end of the tournament.
The Most Disciplined Team will also receive $20,000.
Guy Oil, George Clemenson Pharmacy, Dr Desmond Nicholson, Dr Karen Cummings, Dexter Whall, Samuel Francis, Park Square Fun City, Sign Art and the Victoria Ground Committee are the other sponsors on board.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars survive Aruba scare with 4-2 win

Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars survive Aruba scare with 4-2...

Nov 16, 2019

By Calvin Chapman Guyana Senior men’s football team, the Golden Jaguars, as expected, got past a defensively weak Aruba team 4-2 after trailing twice in their vital Concacaf Nations League; B...
Read More
Colonial Medical Cup Super50 Barnwell’s 89 overshadows Smith’s 93 as Jaguars beat Volcanoes by 4 wickets

Colonial Medical Cup Super50 Barnwell’s 89...

Nov 16, 2019

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions Team Mohamed’s looking to continue racing excellence

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions Team...

Nov 16, 2019

Victoria 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football kicks off today

Victoria 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football...

Nov 16, 2019

Andrew Moloney survives war with Elton Dharry to win interim WBA title

Andrew Moloney survives war with Elton Dharry to...

Nov 16, 2019

ECCB’s Elizabeth Styles Competition Continues tomorrow Merrel, Dindyal, Singh’s fifties/Small’s 5-30 highlight last Sunday’s action

ECCB’s Elizabeth Styles Competition Continues...

Nov 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Throw one for Charrandass!

    Governments tend to be hard-nosed. They can be most unwilling most of the times to change their views or alter their actions... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019