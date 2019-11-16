Victoria 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football kicks off today

Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
The inaugural 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football tournament will kick off tonight at the Victoria Community Centre Ground, featuring four Blocks – Belfield Scheme, Road Side, Middle Section and Back Dam, where the winner will pocket $100,000.
The tournament will be played in a Round Robin format, and the top two teams will advance to the finals.
Today’s double header will see Back Dam and Scheme colliding from 18:00 hours, followed by Road Side vs Middle Section. The action will continue tomorrow with Middle Section taking on Scheme from 16:00hrs, followed by Back Dam vs Road Side.
Apart from winner’s purse, donated by the Ashton Luke Foundation and Magnum Tonic Wine, the second place team will pocket $50,000, compliments of MVP Sports, and the Giftland Mall-located store will also present a pair of Nike Phantom Vision football cleats to the player named the Most Valuable (MVP) at the end of the tournament.
The Most Disciplined Team will also receive $20,000.
Guy Oil, George Clemenson Pharmacy, Dr Desmond Nicholson, Dr Karen Cummings, Dexter Whall, Samuel Francis, Park Square Fun City, Sign Art and the Victoria Ground Committee are the other sponsors on board.
