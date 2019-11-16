Thousands of GTT Blaze Costumers without service for hours – due to burnt high voltage cable

Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
On Friday evening, thousands of Guyanese who subscribed to GTT’s Blaze Internet service were left seriously inconvenienced after the service was disrupted for more than eight hours.
The disruption started around 11:00 hours on Friday.
Business enterprises that depend heavily on internet use to carry out their daily transactions were unable to do so because of that disruption.
Many were angry after being forced to use mobile data in order to complete important tasks but even this service, was relatively slow.
GTT’s Public Relations Officer, Jasmine Harris, reported that the disruption was as a result of a pole plant exercise that went array.
According to her, a ‘high voltage cable’ burnt a GTT cable, which directly affected the blaze service in certain areas.
“GTT has now had to extend the reach of the outage to facilitate a full restoration,” Harris explained.
Guyanese will now be without the Blaze Internet service from yesterday at 3:00pm to midnight.
The disrupted areas were North Ruimveldt, South Ruimveldt Park, Festival City, Stevedore Housing Scheme, South Ruimveldt Gardens, East and West Ruimveldt, Guyhoc Gardens, Alexander Village, Industrial Estate, Riverview, Meadow Bank and Houston.
