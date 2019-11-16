Some bareface people walking around

Scampishness can never done, especially in Guyana. When dem politicians wanted to give some of dem supporters something, instead of giving dem money, dem give de people land. Some people get more land dat dem could handle.

Who had nuff land tun round and rent out a good piece to rice farmers and vegetable farmers. Dat is how dem mek money. But Jagdeo know dat most of he supporters worship land. One man get de land fuh next to nutten and mek a profit because one house lot cover de money he pay fuh de whole plot.

When dem boys talk, Jagdeo tell dem everything was above board. He always insist he did nutten wrong. Was de same thing wid radio licence. By de time Jagdeo lef office, some of de people who get radio sell out de licence and mek a pretty dollar.

Soulja Bai tell de country how he ruling fuh all de people. Dem boys ask him if he ruling fuh Jagdeo too and he seh every family got own-way pickney and he might have to send Jagdeo to jail. Dat ain’t happen yet but Jagdeo still trying to mek Soulja Bai look like a corrupt person.

He tell people how Soulja Bai tek money and pay heself and he friends. Dat was a big story and fuh months people keep talking ‘bout it. When dem get tired, dem start to find fault wid de oil contract. Dis is wheh dem boys see bold face people.

Jagdeo refuse to release de contract because he know wha stupidness he do. Of course he gon blame Janet but is he who was talking to de oil people.

De odda day, he seh he wouldn’t renegotiate de oil contract but he want Soulja Bai to do it. He give some foreign companies so much concessions dat Guyana bleeding till today. Now he want Soulja Bai to reel in dem same concessions.

Dem boys seh dat he is one bareface person who would pee on de floor and seh is somebody else do it.

Talk half watch out fuh mo’ scampishness.