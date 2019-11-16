Repent in prison for stealing from Church – magistrate tells thief

Thirty-five-year-old Raul Ramsawak was yesterday jailed after he admitted to breaking into a church and attempting to cart off a few items just before he was caught by the priest.

The defendant was charged and brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was arraigned before Magistrate Dylon Bess to have the charge read to him.

It was alleged that between November 11, 2019 and November 12, 2019 at Waterloo Street Georgetown, Ramsawak broke and entered the Christ Church building; a place of divine worship with the intent to commit a felony.

Following the charge being read Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris stated that the priest of the Church was in the process of securing the building around 01:00hrs.

While making checks on the building, he discovered that a window on the eastern side of the building was open as was a door. A bag was seen on the floor and upon inspection of the bag, the priest found some items of the church in it.

Further checks were made and the defendant was seen running out of the compound. The police were summoned and they were shown the area where the items were found and the direction in which the defendant was seen running away.

Ramsawak was arrested and taken into custody where he was placed on an identification parade. He was pointed out by the priest as the individual who he saw running out of the church compound.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was previously charged and sentenced on a simple larceny offence.

In addressing the court, the defendant said, “Please see with me and give me community service because I won’t do it again.”

However, in response Magistrate Bess said, “I can’t give you community service because of the nature of the offence. Therefore, during the time in prison, I hope that you repent for your actions and ensure it doesn’t happen again. Stealing from a church is not a good thing.”

Ramsawak was then sentenced to nine months in prison for the offence.