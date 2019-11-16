Handyman charged for sexually assaulting 6yr old girl

Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
A pensioner was yesterday granted bail after he was charged and is now facing a sexual assault case in which he reportedly engaged in sexual activities with a child under the age of 16.
Reuben France, a 66-year-old handyman, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the matter was heard in camera before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and members of the public along with media operatives were asked to exit the courtroom.
According to information, France was not required to plead to the allegation as the charge was made indictable. It read that on February 15, 2019 at Supply, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual activities with a child under the age of 16.
Further information disclosed that the man is known to the victim’s family as he would normally clean their yard.
On the day in question, the child’s grandmother made contact with the defendant and asked him to visit and clean their yard.
While he was carrying out his duties, the woman went upstairs in her home, leaving the six-year-old child to play in the yard. France then reportedly left his duties to go sit in a chair where he called the child over and placed her on his lap.
It was indicated that the defendant allegedly used this opportunity to fondle the child’s vagina. The child subsequently told her grandmother and the incident was reported to the police.
France was arrested following investigations hence the charge was instituted against him and he was processed for court.
The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 under the condition that he is to not go within 50 feet of the victim and her family. Also, no contact is to be made with them.
He is to report to the Timehri Police Station every Friday pending the outcome of his matter before the court. The case is expected to be recalled on November 20, next.
