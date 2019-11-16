GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions Team Mohamed’s looking to continue racing excellence

Ahead of successful testing during the week, multiple-time CMRC superbike champions Team Mohamed’s are all set to continue their two-wheel dominance when the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Clash of Champions two-day international race meet speeds off from today at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

British riders Harry Truelove and Richard Cooper have returned to the ‘land of many waters’ and they are joined by countryman Daniel Linfoot, who will be competing in Guyana for the first time.

Last year, Harry Truelove recorded one first and one second place finish in two races, while he crashed out in the third. Harry’s brother, Matthew, who won the CMRC Superstock title in 2018, will not make a return this year, which paves room for the experienced Linfoot, who rides for TAG Yamaha in England.

Linfoot has been racing since 2002, and competes in the British Superbike championship aboard a Yamaha YZF-R1. He has progressed from 125cc bikes to Superbikes, riding in MotoGP 250cc, and World Supersport 600cc.

Speaking to the media during the week, Linfoot was quoted as being excited with the track as he outlined that, “It feels good. It is always nice to learn a new track. I did 15-20 laps just to get familiar with where the bumps are, where to break. It is quite enjoyable, it’s tight and technical.”

Matt Truelove had held the overall lap record of 33.3s before Calvin Ming and then Mark Maloney set faster times during last year’s radicals’ showdown and word out of Team Mohamed’s camp is that they are looking to re

gain the track record.

However, with a field of competitors that will include the likes of Matthew Vieira, Kevin Persaud and Nikhil ‘Mad Max’ Seereeram, along with USA rider Ian Beam, the opposition will not be taken lightly.

In addition to the bikes, a full field of machines is expected for the local Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner classes along with groups 2, 3, 4 and the SR3 Radicals.

The championship winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each.

Admission to the venue costs $2000 and fans will be able to access the access the goose neck grand stand for an additional cost of $2000.

B.M Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, KFC, Tropical Shipping, Valvoline, Ansa McAl, Motul, ExxonMobil, Japarts and Air Services are the major sponsor of the event.