Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Five police stations for upgrade

Nov 16, 2019 News 0

On Thursday during a Post Cabinet Press briefing, Director General of the Ministry of Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon stated that a sum of $942.5M was allocated by procurement agencies to upgrade the conditions of five police stations.
Divisional headquarters, Mabaruma, Region One will attract $215.6 M for a contract awarded to Z & H Investment Inc.
There would be the rehabilitation of Leonora Police Station, in Region Three for the sum $72.7M by way of a contract was awarded to KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Inc.
Divisional headquarters, Diamond, Region Four will be rehabilitated for the sum of $199.8M, a contract awarded to PC contracting.
The rehabilitation of Cove and John Police Station, Region Four, for $47.5M by way of a contract was awarded to A. Organsein & Sons.
Divisional headquarters at Fort Wellington in Region Five attracts $201.7M for a contract awarded to Doodnauth’s Construction and Supplies.
The fifth police station would see the reconstruction of the Divisional headquarters at Anna Regina, Region Two for the sum of $215.2M, contracted to Builder’s Hardware & General Supplies and Construction.
These Divisional Headquarters in Regions One to Five are being upgraded to appoint the Regional Commanders and Deputy Commanders to be physically present in their respective divisions with adequate space, and to facilitate their functioning effectively.

More in this category

Sports

Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars survive Aruba scare with 4-2 win

Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars survive Aruba scare with 4-2...

Nov 16, 2019

By Calvin Chapman Guyana Senior men’s football team, the Golden Jaguars, as expected, got past a defensively weak Aruba team 4-2 after trailing twice in their vital Concacaf Nations League; B...
Read More
Colonial Medical Cup Super50 Barnwell’s 89 overshadows Smith’s 93 as Jaguars beat Volcanoes by 4 wickets

Colonial Medical Cup Super50 Barnwell’s 89...

Nov 16, 2019

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions Team Mohamed’s looking to continue racing excellence

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions Team...

Nov 16, 2019

Victoria 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football kicks off today

Victoria 180th Anniversary Inter-Block football...

Nov 16, 2019

Andrew Moloney survives war with Elton Dharry to win interim WBA title

Andrew Moloney survives war with Elton Dharry to...

Nov 16, 2019

ECCB’s Elizabeth Styles Competition Continues tomorrow Merrel, Dindyal, Singh’s fifties/Small’s 5-30 highlight last Sunday’s action

ECCB’s Elizabeth Styles Competition Continues...

Nov 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Throw one for Charrandass!

    Governments tend to be hard-nosed. They can be most unwilling most of the times to change their views or alter their actions... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019