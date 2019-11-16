Five police stations for upgrade

Latest update November 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
On Thursday during a Post Cabinet Press briefing, Director General of the Ministry of Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon stated that a sum of $942.5M was allocated by procurement agencies to upgrade the conditions of five police stations.
Divisional headquarters, Mabaruma, Region One will attract $215.6 M for a contract awarded to Z & H Investment Inc.
There would be the rehabilitation of Leonora Police Station, in Region Three for the sum $72.7M by way of a contract was awarded to KP Thomas and Sons Contracting Inc.
Divisional headquarters, Diamond, Region Four will be rehabilitated for the sum of $199.8M, a contract awarded to PC contracting.
The rehabilitation of Cove and John Police Station, Region Four, for $47.5M by way of a contract was awarded to A. Organsein & Sons.
Divisional headquarters at Fort Wellington in Region Five attracts $201.7M for a contract awarded to Doodnauth’s Construction and Supplies.
The fifth police station would see the reconstruction of the Divisional headquarters at Anna Regina, Region Two for the sum of $215.2M, contracted to Builder’s Hardware & General Supplies and Construction.
These Divisional Headquarters in Regions One to Five are being upgraded to appoint the Regional Commanders and Deputy Commanders to be physically present in their respective divisions with adequate space, and to facilitate their functioning effectively.
