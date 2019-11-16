Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars survive Aruba scare with 4-2 win

By Calvin Chapman

Guyana Senior men’s football team, the Golden Jaguars, as expected, got past a defensively weak Aruba team 4-2 after trailing twice in their vital Concacaf Nations League; B League group fixture at the National Track & Field Center, Leonora last night.

The match kicked off at 21:00hrs sharp and one minute later Glenbert Croes rounded Guyana’s Goalkeeper Quilan Roberts who charged the forward but missed the attempt to gather the ball. Six minutes later, center back (CB) Briggs scored a volley from close range following a set piece.

Gregor Breinburg gave Aruba the lead for the second and last time in the match after successfully converting a penalty kick in the 27th minute, but former Reading Winger Callum Harriott ensured that Guyana finished the first half on leveled terms with a shot from 21 yards out that beat Aruba’s custodian Eric Abdul on his near post in the 44th minute.

Guyana could’ve been four or five goals up by the half but poor finishing and some questionable decisions by the match officials prevented that. However, a second half brace from Trayon Bobb in the 53rd and 73rd minutes saw Guyana prevailing 4-2. Both of Bobb’s goals saw him keeping his cool to finish after being played through on goal; something that Aruba’s Croes couldn’t produce after having one such opportunity in the second half when Roberts stood firm to deny him.

So Guyana prevailed led by a double from Trayon Bobb in the 53rd and 73rd minute alongside solitary strikes from Matthew Briggs and Callum Harriott in the seventh and 44th minute apiece.

Although Guyana were in trouble by trailing twice, the reasonably sized crowd rallied behind the local side and it was just complacency by the Guyanese that accounted for the two Aruba goals.

Guyana will conclude play in the group when they face Jamaica away on Monday. Jamaica maintained their perfect record after beating Antigua & Barbuda 2-0 last night in Antigua.