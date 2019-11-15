Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:32 AM

Teams getting prepared for ‘GFF SUPER 16 CUP’ 2019/2020 edition

Nov 15, 2019 Sports 0

Elite League teams and their Regional Member Association counterparts are in the process of getting themselves in tip-top shape ahead of the 2019/2020 GFF Super 16 Cup which will kick off next month.
More details on the teams to compete, venues, playing dates along with the quota of guest players allowed would be divulged when the official launch and the draw of the championship takes place at the Pegasus Hotel, next week.
GFF President Wayne Forde in an invited comment said that he is looking forward to an exciting championship this year, indicating that a number of exciting additions will mark this year’s edition.
He disclosed that the championship trophy is being manufactured by the Brass Aluminum and
Cast Iron Foundry (BACIF) a local Manufacturing and Engineering Company. The design of the trophy, cost and regulations will be revealed at a later date.
“This championship we know is our big yearend party and this year we are trying to make it the best ever. We have been deliberate in involving some of the best minds from among our members in planning this event. We will be innovative as much as we can to make this the best ever for the players, fans and all involved.”
Forde also disclosed that they are looking at possibilities to ensure that the format is the best and all are satisfied when the final composition of teams are decided upon.
The tournament provides Teams from the Regional Member Association (RMA) to compete against the Teams of the Elite League.

New 2019