Stolen batteries down 28 traffic lights

The Public Infrastructure Ministry has reported that 28 traffic lights in the capital city and some parts of the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara have not been functioning due to stolen batteries.
The Ministry was at the time responding to the issues highlighted by Kaieteur News Columnist, Freddie Kissoon where he zeroed on the non-functional traffic lights, specifically at strategic points on the East Coast and East Bank Demerara Highway.
The Public Infrastructure Ministry through their Public Relations Officer (PRO), Davina Ramdass, did not steer away from the allegations and admitted that the issues are ones that the Ministry is well aware off.
But, according to the PRO, the traffic signals are unable to function effectively due to the stolen parts.
In September, it was reported that over $2M in Traffic Light Batteries were stolen while the cabinets were vandalized.
According to the PRO, “the responsible engineers informed the Ministry that the backup batteries were also stolen, hence the sub-standard operation of the equipment”.
The Ministry is however urging all road users to exercise caution while on the roadways. They are also calling on citizens to remain ‘vigilant’ and aid in the capture of the perpetrators of vandalism.
The column dated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 pinpointed the congested traffic situation directly aided by the non functioning traffic lights.
“Two of the ways of making the roadways safe are trafficking cops regulating smooth passage and traffic lights which bring natural order. If you live in Eccles and you are turning onto the East Bank Highway, you will be dead one day if those lights are not working”.
The columnist noted that “…when the signals at such a dangerous junction malfunction, it has to be a priority to be fixed”.
Further, Kissoon stated that the value of the traffic signals at the Railway Embankment and UG road is ‘priceless’.
