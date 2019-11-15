Son likely to face murder charge after beaten mom dies

A 35-year-old man of Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, who is currently on remand for physically assaulting his mother at the home he shared with her, will now likely face a murder charge after the woman succumbed to the injuries she sustained as a result of the beating.

Totaram Lalta was charged with attempted murder last month committed on his mother Ganganarine Lalta, 77. He appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court. However, the pensioner remained hospitalised after the incident and was only discharged a few days ago and sent home from the New Amsterdam Hospital. She succumbed at her residence yesterday morning.

According to a police source, a post mortem will be done and advice will be sought from the DPP on the way forward “but we will most likely withdraw the attempted murder charge and charge him with murder”.

The court had heard that on October 13, Totaram Lalta assaulted his mother after she refused to give money to purchase cigarettes.

The man, a drug addict, reportedly returned home in an intoxicated state on the day in question and requested money from his mother to purchase cigarettes. It was after she refused that he assaulted her.

She was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition.

Lalta was remanded to prison and instructed to return to the Reliance Magistrate Court on November 27.