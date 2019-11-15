Smalta girls’ peewee football continues tomorrow

The 2019 Smalta girls’ under-12 peewee football tournament continues tomorrow at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with six matches in the ground round robin stage from 13:00hrs.

Last weekend’s play saw had the following results.

Redeemer Primary needled Tucville via a Timairra Reynolds strike in the 20th minute of the match, while Smith Memorial also got past St. Margaret’s Primary by a similar score line thanks to Fiona Gibbs’ winner in the sixth minute.

Of all the winners, North Georgetown was most dominant with a sound 7-0 thrashing on F.E. Pollard. Martha Chance netted four goals while Jasmine Burke, Kendra Moore and Bianca Skekel each scored once.

St. Stephen fired three unanswered goals past Marian Academy with Caitlyn LaRose leading the charge with a brace while Blessing Thompson added the third.

South Primary gained a walkover against Timehri while Genesis Harmony and defending champions West Ruimveldt played the only draw of the day; a nil-all stalemate.

Tomorrow’s fixtures are as follows:

11/16/2019 Round 1 MOE Ground Match #

13:00 hrs St Stephens vs West Ruimveldt 7

13:00 hrs Genesis vs Marian Academy 8

13:50 hrs Smith Memorial vs Timerhi 9

13:50 hrs South Ruimveldt vs St Margaret’s 10

14:40 hrs FE Pollard vs Redeemer 11

14:40 hrs Tucville vs North Georgetown 12