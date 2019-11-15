Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:26 AM

Security guard killed in accident at Canje

Nov 15, 2019

A 49-year-old security guard of Lot 20 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, lost his life yesterday morning following an accident along the Canefield, Canje public road. The dead man, Gurdatt Hemraj, was riding a motorcycle at the time and collided with a car.
The driver of the car is a 22-year-old sales representative from Sheet Anchor, East Canje.
Reports are that the accident occurred around 11:45 hrs when Hemraj was heading north on the western lane of the public road with his motorcycle bearing license plate number CJ 8679 while motor car PLL 8511 was proceeding across the road from east to west into the western lane when the collision occurred.
Hemraj reportedly fell on the road and received injuries about his body. He was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he later succumbed.
The driver is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

  • Throw one for Charrandass!

    Governments tend to be hard-nosed. They can be most unwilling most of the times to change their views or alter their actions... more

New 2019