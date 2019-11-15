Preparations moving apace for KMTC Boxing Day meet

Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:32 AM
Preparations are going well to ensure the successful hosting of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Boxing Day meet which is set for Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.
Chairman of the KMTC, Cecil Kennard informed that they are currently doing renovation to the pavilion, while they have also erected a fence and rails to ensure that the track is safer on race day. Kennard said the track will be faster since it is currently being resurfaced and fans can expect much excitement. He informed that the works under taken which include painting will amount to the tune of $7M.
The nation’s top horses are expected to compete and seven races are carded for the day with the main event being the Metro Million Mile which is open to all horses and carries a top purse of $1,000,000. The runner up will pocket $500,000, third place $250,000 and fourth place $125,000.
Other events listed are L-Non Earner for a distance of five furs and carries a top prize of $130,000 and the runner up $65,000. H and Lower for seven furs and fetches a winning purse of $250,000 with the runner up $125,000. Two-year old Maiden for a distance of six furs and will see the champion pocketing $200,000 and the runner up $100,000. L-Non Winner for a winning purse of $150,000 and second place $75,000; J and K Lower which will see the winner receiving $200,000 and the runner up $100,000, and L-Open in which the winner will take home $170,000 and second place $85,000.
Entries will be closed on December 16 and no late entries will be accepted. Kennard has expressed gratitude to Metro, Ansa MaAl, DDL, Hand in Hand, NBS, Patsan Trading, Silvies, Torginol Paints, Dalip Trading, KSM Investment and P and P Insurance among others.
