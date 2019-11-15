Police reintroduce three-lane traffic on East Bank …after chaotic suspension

The three-lane traffic which was temporarily suspended for two days, and created chaos for commuters, was reintroduced yesterday morning along the East Bank Public Road.

The three-lane system was implemented some years ago to allow smooth traffic flow for vehicles heading to Georgetown from the East and West Banks of Demerara.

But an experiment was made to discontinue this system two days ago. This was because of complaints received by the Traffic Chief and the Commissioner of Police from concerned citizens.

However, the trial caused horror for commuters. Angry citizens vented their anger and frustration wherever they could.

From workers to business owners to students, all were affected as a result of the major traffic congestion caused.

The situation was even made worse after there were not enough ranks on the road to control traffic.

The same was also feared yesterday, however, the Traffic Chief along with a few senior ranks ventured out to the thoroughfare to assess the situation.

At approximately 07:00 hrs the three-lane system was reintroduced after one of the senior ranks proceeded to the middle of the intersection at the Harbour Bridge and signaled the reopening of the third lane. In short order, the traffic was restored to normalcy.