No bail for ‘drunk’ man who woke up in shop with stolen phones, cash in pocket

A badly beaten defendant with a limp to his walk and his hands broken, yesterday told the court that he was drinking, fell asleep in the shop, and the following day when the owner found him in the shop he accused him of stealing.

Mark Caesar, 23, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to him.

Caesar denied the charge which stated that between November 11 and November 12, 2019, at Mahdia, he broke and entered the business place of William Deochand and stole a music set, three cell phones and $172,000 in cash.

When asked by the Magistrate what happened to his hands; how they were broken. Caesar said, “When dey (the owner of the business place) get up and see me in the shop, dem people beat me.”

He then added, “I was sleeping there and dey beat me up, is civilians beat me up, you know, not the police. I was drinking the night at the shop and I take knock out.”

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman, made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the punishment the offence attracts, the nature of the offence and the value of the articles.

Prosecutor Blackman said that the defendant wrote a caution statement admitting to the offence and he is a flight risk if granted bail.

According to information received, between November 11, 2019, around 22:10 hrs and November 12, 2019, around 08:00hrs, the defendant broke and entered the business place and stole the articles mentioned in the charge.

The court then heard that the owner of the business place woke up and found the defendant in his shop, and when Caesar noticed the man he ran, but was moments later caught by public-spirited persons. Three cell phones and $172,000 in cash were found in his pocket and he was badly beaten before the police were summoned.

When the police arrived, Caesar was carried to the hospital to be treated and he was later taken into custody.

Magistrate McGusty remanded the defendant and he is expected to make his next court appearance today before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.