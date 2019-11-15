MYO/TROPHY STALL 10/10 Inter Jamaat softball cricket Hague, New Amsterdam, Cornelia Ida triumph

The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana/Trophy Stall Inter- Jamaat 10 overs Softball Cricket Competition 2019 continued last Monday at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands.

New Mosque won the toss and decided to take first strike. New Mosque managed to score 86 runs for the loss of 8 wickets when their overs ran out. Azad Ally scored 23 runs (2×6, 1×4), Amil Ali 16 runs (1×6, 1×4) and Raheem Ali 14 runs (2×4). Bowling for Hague Masjid, Aftab Hussain, Abdullah and Imran Khan took two wickets each.

Hague Masjid in their turn at the crease were in some early trouble with Rahim Ali sending back opener Kishan (only name given) without scoring in the first over. Azad Ally followed up in the second over with two wickets to give New Mosque some hope. However, opener Aftab Hussain and Aryan Khan who took the game away scoring 22 runs (2×6, 1×4) and 35 runs (1×6, 6×4) respectively. The game took another twist in the 7th over with Rahim Ali bowling his final over of the match picking up three wickets. Needing to get 18 runs off 18 balls with 4 wickets remaining, Hague Masjid played some sensible cricket by knocking the ball around to take singles and eventually won the match by three wickets.

New Amsterdam Masjid vs Hague Masjid

New Amsterdam Masjid won the toss and elected to bat posting a massive total of 171 for 3 in their allotted 10 overs . Openers Martin Singh and Keion De Jesus scored 62 runs (6×6, 6×4) and 44 (3×6, 4×4) respectively. Other contributions came from Captain Zahir Moakan with 17 (2×6). The total proved too much for the boys from the West Side as they were restricted to 61 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Bashir Kellawan was the main destroyer picking up four wickets in the process.

News Amsterdam Masjid vs Corneila Ida Masjid

Corneila Ida Masjid won the toss and batted first making 103 runs for the loss of four wickets. Avinash Daniram made 40 (2×6, 4×4) and Budram with 30 (4×6,1×4). Bowling for New Amsterdam Raymond Mohamed picked up 2 wickets for 8 runs and Martin Singh 1 wicket for 21 runs.

New Amsterdam Masjid knocked off the required runs in eight overs for the loss of one wicket. Opener Martin Singh made 33 not out (1×6, 5×4), Wahab Edoo 44 not out (6×6) and Keion De Jesus 12 runs (1×4). President of the New Amsterdam Masjid, Faizal Ally of A. Ally and Sons were present for both games offering his support for his team.

Corneila Ida Masjid vs Diamond New Scheme

Corneila Ida having loss their previous match against New Amsterdam Masjid won the toss and decided to take first strike making a challenging 144 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their 10 overs. Opener Avinash Daniram made an even 50 (5×6, 4×4) and was well supported by Budram (only name provided) 24 (2×6,1×4), Zahir Khan 23 (1×6,1×4) and Mohamed Reyaz 28 not out (2×6,2×4). Saeed Mohamed picked up two wickets.

Diamond New Scheme Masjid in their turn at the crease fell short by 26 runs as the managed 118 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Opener Mohamed Rafiek gave Diamond New Scheme Masjid some hope making 37 (4×6), Ansar Hussain 25 (1×6,3×4) and Imran Hussain 21 runs (2×6,1×4). Amir Alli took two wickets.

The competition continues this Sunday at the Queens College Ground, Thomas Lands with four matches. At 09:00hrs LBI A will play Tuschen Train Station Masjid, at 11:00hrs LBI B will face Corneila Ida Masjid, Leonora Masjid will take on Corneila Ida Masjid, at 15:00hrs Diamond New Scheme Masjid will face Leonora Masjid.