Man steals cop’s motorbike at gunpoint, nabbed at roadblock… didn’t have documents

A 20-year-old electrician found himself before the court yesterday, accused of robbing a police officer at gunpoint for his motorbike.

Levar Moore, of 59 Leopold Street Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that on November 9, 2019, at Princes Street, Georgetown, Moore while being in company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Sherwin Thornhill of one motorbike valued at $270,000.

At the time that the charge was read to the defendant, he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The facts of the case indicated that on the day in question, the victim was parked in the vicinity of the Special Constabulary Headquarters talking with a female friend when the defendant approached him.

Moore, who was allegedly armed with a gun, told Thornhill to hand over the motorbike. He then took same and made good his escape.

The court was told that later that day the defendant was apprehended with the motorbike in his possession as he was riding around on it close to where the police had set up a roadblock.

He was stopped and asked to present his registration documents and when he failed to provide same, he was arrested and taken into custody. It was later learnt that the motorcycle allegedly belonged to Thornhill.

Following the facts being read to the court, the defendant told the magistrate he does not know anything about the court system and he was told that he will learn along the way as his matter was being heard.

The matter was adjourned until today where disclosure of statements will be made to the defendant. He was then remanded.