Jairo Bermudez is new UNDP Resident Representative

The new United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Jairo Valverde Bermudez, yesterday presented his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings.

United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative, Jairo Valverde Bermudez presents his credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings.

“Dr. Cummings welcomed Mr. Bermudez to Guyana and expressed gratitude for the support the country received from the UNDP on the Green State Development Strategy and, more recently, assistance with preparation for the voluntary national reviews (VNRs). Furthermore, she noted that Guyana valued the United Nations as a trusted partner,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In turn, the UNDP Resident Representative said that the organization remained committed to working with Guyana on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He also said it would ensure that the benefits of development were quickly realized.
Prior to assuming his position as UNDP Resident Representative in Guyana, Bermudez served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Costa Rica to the Federative Republic of Brazil. He had previously held a number of positions in the UNDP, including as Chief Technical Advisor in Maputo, Mozambique and Programme Manager in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, among others.

