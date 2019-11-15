India Women seal series win following seven-wicket win at Providence

By Zaheer Mohamed

India Women defeated the West Indies Women by seven wickets in the third T20 International last night at Providence. The win handed the visitors a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

West Indies Women decision to bat backfired as they were reduced to 26-3 at the halfway stage of the innings. Opener Hayley Matthews was the first to go, caught and bowled by Anuja Patil for five before Shemaine Campbell was caught off Radha Yadav for two with the score on 12, while Stacy-Ann King was bowled by Deepti Sharma for seven.

Natasha McLean was run out for three before Yadav had Chedean Nation stumped for 11 off 27 balls as West Indies Women inept batting continued. Chinelle Henry struck one four before she was lbw to Sharma for 11, while Kyshona Knight was bowled by Pooja Vastrakar without scoring before Poonam Yadav uprooted the stumps of Afy Fletcher (00) to continue the procession.

Sheneta Grimmond struck the only six of the innings before she was lbw to Harmanpreet Kaur for eight while skipper Anisa Mohammed remained not on six as the home team ended on 59-9.

Yadav took 2-6 and Sharma 2-12.

India Women plunged to 16-2 at the end of the power play overs; Matthews had Shafali Verma stumped by Campbell without scoring off the third ball of the innings and had Smriti Mandhana caught by Shakira Selman for three as Mohammed provided valuable support with the new ball.

Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Kaur erased any hopes of an upset as they took the score to 37, however Grimmond floored a caught and bowled chance off the attacking Rodrigues who struck Grimmond to the cover boundary two balls later.

While Rodrigues continued to play her shots, off-spinner Fletcher removed Kaur for seven which came off 19 balls and contained a solitary boundary. Her dismissal was the last success for West Indies Women as the right-handed Rodrigues who stroked four fours, remained unbeaten on 40 off 51 balls. Deepti Sharma made seven not out as India Women ended on 60-3 in 16.4 overs. Matthews had 2-7 and Fletcher 1-17. The teams will meet again on Sunday at 13:00hrs.