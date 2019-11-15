IMRAN HASSAN EXCELS IN BANKS BEER 100 BALL BASH

Imran Hassan and Navin Gobin took centre stage in the latest rounds of the Banks Beer 100 Ball Bash with two excellent batting performances at Ogle. On Sunday host ECCCC Dynamos defeated Mahaica Cavaliers by 125 runs.

Batting first ECCCC scored 176 for 3. Imran Hassan made 63, Vishwanauth Ramlakhan 53, and Navindra Gobin 38 (5×6) from 11 deliveries. Mahaica Cavaliers made 51 all out, in reply. N. Persaud got 23. Chris Surat and Ranjeet Hiralall took 3 for 29 and 2 for 15 respectively.

In game 2, ECCCC defeated Cane Grove Renegades by 103 runs. ECCCC rattled up 197 for 2, batting first. Imran Hassan struck 87 not out (5×6), Navindra Gobin 65 (7×6) and B. Ramkelawan 23. Cane Grove Renegades scored 94 all out, in reply. R. Zaman made 21. Rudolph Singh 4 for 18 and Chaitram Balgobin 2 for 29.

At Lusignan: LBI SC defeated Fairfield SC by seven wicekts. Fairfield SC took first strike and managed 77 for 9 with Wazim Mustapha scoring 30. C. Seepaul 3 for 4 runs. LBI SC replied with 81 for 3 in 13 overs. I. Mohammed got 22.

In game 2, Starthavon Super-stars defeated Lusignan B by 31 runs. Strathavon made 122 for 9. G. Hemraj scored 51. Emran Khan took 4 for 19 and K.Persaud 3 for 22. Lusignan B made 91 all out in 15 overs. A. Singh got 31. G.Hemraj took 3 for 7 and J.Persaud 3 for 25.

Two games were played on Monday at Ogle Community Centre ground.

In game one, Industry Stars defeated Mahaica SC by 102 runs. Industry Stars made a mammoth 201 for 3. Andrew Lall hit 95 and Irfan Khan 47. In reply Mahaica SC were bowled out for 99 in overs 14 overs. M. Jeenarine had 3 for 12, whilst I. Khan took 2 for 9 runs.

In game 2, ECCCC made 106 for the loss of 5 batting first. Denzil Wilson stroked 47. Andrew Ifill took 3 for 12. Ogle Blasters reached their target in the final over for the loss of four wickets. Andrew made Samaroo 40. Matthew Shitahal took 2 for 24.

ECCCC Dynamos and Strathavon Super-stars are through to the quarterfinals, whilst several teams are still in with a chance of booking the remaining six spots.

On Sunday at Lusignan, Lusignan East Strikers will be up against Golden Achievers SC at 9:30hrs and against Lusignan SC (A) at 14:00hrs

At Enmore, Industry Stars will play Lusignan SC (B) at 10:00hrs and Ogle Blasters will face Fairfield SC at 14:00hrs.