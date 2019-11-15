Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football continues Sunday at Den Amstel

Competition in this year’s 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Competition to commemorate the 85th Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister and City Mayor Hamilton Green continues Sunday with eight matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara.

Featuring teams and players from the East Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara, Georgetown and West Berbice battling those from the host community, some $400,000 in prize money on offer ensures fans entertaining football.

A few players are in line for the top goal scorer award and prizes attached and will be in action on Sunday. Among them are lead scorer Franklin Stephens of Plaisance with 3 goals, ‘the usual suspects’ in Delon Lanferman (West Side Spartans) and Sheldon Holder (De Kinderen) with 2 each and this could change dramatically based on the caliber of these players.

Sunday’s scheduled assignments which start at 4:00pm and will see the winners advancing to Sunday December 8 quarterfinals and possibly semis and final are: Den Amstel Kings versus Lima Dam, Wales vs. Agricola, Pouderoyen vs. Plaisance, Crane vs. Stewartville, Sara Lodge vs. Soesdyke, Uitvlugt vs. De Kinderen, West Side Spartans vs. Casa Coima and Den Amstel vs. GT Kanaimas.

The winning team will take home $200,000 and the NAMILCO trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $100,000 and Ministry of Communities trophy, $60,000 and the NAMILCO trophy and $40,000 and the Cummings Electrical trophy respectively. The winning and runner-up teams will also receive hampers from Ricks and Sari.

The player with the most goals will get a Dinette chair from China Trading and a single bed from AH&L Kissoon.

Among the sponsors to date are NAMILCO, Ministry of Communities, Cummings Electrical, International Pharmaceutical Agency (IPA), Guyoil, BK International, Gafoors, Ready Mix, Ricks and Sari, New Thriving, TecnoMills, AH&L Kissoon, China Trading, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of National Resources, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Police Force.