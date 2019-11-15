Guyana full of mad people

If is not one thing is anodda. Last week a man tell dem reporters at de court that he hear how he wife unfaithful suh he set a trap.

He claim how he lef to go to work and turn back. He claim how he hide when he reach home and he see de woman and anodda man in de bedroom. He seh how he wait but he didn’t see when de woman get up and slam he wid de door and break he foot.

Of course dem boys hear that wha de man seh might not be de whole truth, that dem have more in de mortar than in de pestle.

Now anodda man get some part of him bruck. He claim how he was drinking wid some friends in a bar and he get drunk. Wha dem boys know is he end up in court. He claim how he wake up in de place and some people beat him.

Wha he didn’t tell dem boys was that he had three phones wha he thief and some money from de shop. He also didn’t tell dem that people see him crawling out de shop and chase him before dem beat him.

De first man foot break; this one hand break.

All over de place strange people surfacing. A man go to court because he threaten he mudda who cut he dreadlocks. De man mad. He frighten Dr. Harry injection needle. Anodda one walk de streets killing pavement dwellers. Dem had one who choke and kill a man outside Jagdeo office.

Dem boys seh is nuff mad people walking de streets. And when dem commit a crime is dem same mad people does end up in prison fuh torment dem odda prisoners.

Of course, de magistrate could refer dem to get psychiatric help but that is often a waste of time.

Talk half and start count mad people in Guyana.