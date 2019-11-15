GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions All systems set for tomorrow’s showdown

The GMR&SC International circuit meet which is dubbed ‘Clash of Champions’ speeds off this Saturday and Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, with an action packed 23-race programme scheduled.

With just one day remaining before the action speeds off, the GMR&SC has indicated via a press release that all systems are set for a fun filled day for the entire family with emphasis on security.

Vice-President of the club, Hansraj Singh, has posited that special conditions have been put in place in ensure that fans and competitors alike will be engaging in the safest conditions possible.

In addition, Team Trinidad & Tobago, Team CAMS (North America), Team Barbados and Team Mohamed’s (Super Bikes) British riders have arrived and they have all indicated positive results from testing during the week so fans can be assured of a full grid in all classes.

The Clash of Champions highlight will be field of SR3 radicals lining up at the Circuit this weekend with the competitors in a final push to end the season in the best position possible.

However, the group four showdown will feature the likes of two-time CMRC Champions in Kristian Jeffrey & Andrew King, while the foreign competitors will provide stern competition for the Guyanese favourites.

In addition a full field of machines is expected for the local Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner classes along with groups 2 and 3.

The championship winners of the Choke Starlet Cup, Miracle Optical Street Tuner and Prem’s Electrical Sports Tuner are set to pocket $500,000 each.

Admission to the venue costs $2000 and fans will be able to access the access the goose neck grand stand for an additional cost of $2000.

B.M Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, KFC, Tropical Shipping, Valvoline, Ansa McAl, Motul, ExxonMobil, Japarts and Air Services are the major sponsor of the event.