Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:32 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Financial Investigations and Assets Recovery workshop ends today

Nov 15, 2019 News 0

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)

Participants in the three-day training workshop on Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery

onWednesday, last, commenced a three-day training workshop on Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery for State Lawyers, Police Prosecutors, Police and Financial Investigators from SOCU and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).The workshop, which concludes today, is being facilitated by the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS)’s Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) at the Guyana Police Force Officers’ Training Centre (OTC) on Camp Road.
The ARU provides technical assistance on mentoring of Financial Investigations, Legal Advice, Training and Capacity Building to Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice Practitioners, Financial Investigators, Analysts, Lobbying and Advocating on Policy and Legislative Framework.
The training focuses on Fundamentals of Money Laundering and Asset Recovery issues and challenges.
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Commissioner of Police Leslie James and ARU’s Director Grenville Williams made brief opening remarks while Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP) Dionne McCammon gave an overview of the training.
The training is another in a series of training workshops by the DPP’s Chambers from 2013 to present in collaboration with the ARU and USA based National Centre for State Courts (NCSC).

 

More in this category

Sports

India Women seal series win following seven-wicket win at Providence

India Women seal series win following seven-wicket win at Providence

Nov 15, 2019

By Zaheer Mohamed India Women defeated the West Indies Women by seven wickets in the third T20 International last night at Providence. The win handed the visitors a 3-0 lead in the five-match series....
Read More
Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football continues Sunday at Den Amstel

Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football...

Nov 15, 2019

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions All systems set for tomorrow’s showdown

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions All systems...

Nov 15, 2019

Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars face Aruba tonight at Leonora

Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars face Aruba...

Nov 15, 2019

Smalta girls’ peewee football continues tomorrow

Smalta girls’ peewee football continues

Nov 15, 2019

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Guyana Jaguars battle Windwards Volcanoes today

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Guyana Jaguars...

Nov 15, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Throw one for Charrandass!

    Governments tend to be hard-nosed. They can be most unwilling most of the times to change their views or alter their actions... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019