Financial Investigations and Assets Recovery workshop ends today

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)

onWednesday, last, commenced a three-day training workshop on Financial Investigations and Asset Recovery for State Lawyers, Police Prosecutors, Police and Financial Investigators from SOCU and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).The workshop, which concludes today, is being facilitated by the Barbados-based Regional Security System (RSS)’s Asset Recovery Unit (ARU) at the Guyana Police Force Officers’ Training Centre (OTC) on Camp Road.

The ARU provides technical assistance on mentoring of Financial Investigations, Legal Advice, Training and Capacity Building to Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice Practitioners, Financial Investigators, Analysts, Lobbying and Advocating on Policy and Legislative Framework.

The training focuses on Fundamentals of Money Laundering and Asset Recovery issues and challenges.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Commissioner of Police Leslie James and ARU’s Director Grenville Williams made brief opening remarks while Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (ADPP) Dionne McCammon gave an overview of the training.

The training is another in a series of training workshops by the DPP’s Chambers from 2013 to present in collaboration with the ARU and USA based National Centre for State Courts (NCSC).