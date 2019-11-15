Eyefull Ent and KFDA host successful Sunday Football Festival

Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:19 AM
The Eyefull Ent and Kingston Football Development Academy hosted its ‘Sunday Football Festival’ on Sunday last at GFC Ground. The event was
deemed a success and the results are; Game 1: Santos Ladies 2 vs 0 Eastvedlt Girls; Game 2-Fruta Ladies 2 vs 1 Lady Panthers- Scorers for Fruta CFC Thandi Smith and Abiosa Heywood 1 each, Scorer for Panthers-Pasty Edwards-1; Game 3- GT Masters 2 vs 0 Ballers FC Veterans-Scorers for GT Masters: Omali Nassy and Calvin Pitt 1 each; Game 4: West Dem Masters 0 vs 0 Kanaimas; West Dem wins 6-5 on PK; Game 5: Over 50 – Santos FC 1 vs 1 Pele FC- Scorer for Santos FC-Jolyan Lewis -1, Scorer for Pele-Wayne Poulis-1; Game 6: Santos FC 0 vs 0 GDF FC (Elite Teams); Santos FC 7-6 on PK; Game 7: Fruta CFC 2 vs 1 U20 President X1-Scorer for Fruta CFC-Simeon Moore -2: Scorer for U20 President X1-Anthony Allicok – 1
The organisation expressed gratitude to all the players, coaching staff, fans, helper and sponsors who came on board once again; Ms. Christine Anita Jardim CEO of The Outdoor Store and Pet Shop, Mr Javed Khan CEO of West Indies Sports Complex, GFF, Mr. Alex Bunbury
founder of ABSAA Inc, Mr. Ramesh Sunich CEO of Trophy Stall and Mr. Wayne Forde President of GFF.
Among those singled out for special mention were the GFF GS, Ian Alves, Technical Staff – Head Coach Marcio Maximo; Assistant Coach Charles Pollard (Played with GT Masters); U20 President X1 Head Coach Mr, Wayne Dover and Assistant Coach Calvin Allen Goalkeeper Coach Eon Deviera Head of Sports Science Wilson Toledo; Team Operations Manager Rawle Adams; Equipment Manager and Santos FC coach Trevor Burnett, Fruta CFC coach Sampson Gilbert and GDF FC coach Bill Wilson.
Additionally the event was graced the presence of former national youth and senior Guyana players the likes of Dion and Chris Barnwell, Anthony Stanton, Colin Nelson, Daniel ‘Topshatta’ Wilson, Raphael Edwards, Quincy Adams and Kevin Roger Dundas among others. Trophies were given out to winning team for each game.
