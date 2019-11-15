Concacaf Nations League Golden Jaguars face Aruba tonight at Leonora

This evening, Guyana’s Senior men’s football team the Golden Jaguars, will meet Aruba for the second time in the CONCACAF Nations League when the two teams clash tonight at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) Leonora from 21:00hrs and the coach along with his troops are confident about the busy weekend ahead which includes a fixture against Jamaica on Monday.

Coming off of a 5-1 victory over Antigua and Barbuda last month, the Golden Jaguars are in high spirits but the National football team is not taking their opponents lightly, given the fact that they need to secure wins in order to qualify for the 2021 Gold Cup.

At a press conference yesterday afternoon at the Pegasus Hotel that included Head Coach Marcio Maximo, stand out defender Terence Vancooten, who is returning to the team after injury, and local based star winger Trayon Bobb, some details about the Jaguars’ game plan was disclosed but the coach stressed that his team will take on two different strategies for each opponent.

“Basically our strategy for the game against Aruba should be offensive, since the first minute. Aruba is a danger team, they have good style, good passes, they have players that you need to pay attention to but I think if you maintain the intensity of the game, you can win,” Maximo explained.

On the other hand, when it comes to Jamaica, Maximo anticipates that, not only will they come strong again, but their local support will drive them.

Maximo added that, “Against Jamaica, playing on their pitch, they are favorites. Of course we will change the strategy, not because Aruba is less strong, but Jamaica supposed to attack so much and we hope there’s space for us there. We are confident in both games.”

Terrence Vancooten’s last appearance for the Guyanese team was back in June at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Upon his return, the center back noted that he has seen improvements in the Guyanese training camp and his teammates are confident about the challenges ahead.

“I feel confident in this team. Like the things we’ve been producing in training, the quality is really high; some of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been here to be fair. It’s a shame that I couldn’t make the last few games due to injury but moving forward the confidence going through the camp is high and I’m ready to attack tomorrow,” the defender noted.

Meanwhile, local boy Trayon Bobb who was instrumental in Guyana’s last Nations League outing where he netted two goals, also commended the training and shared that the team is looking to execute that perfectly.

“We want to go out there and put on our best performance so we can give the fans something to cheer about. We’re pleading with the fans to support us so we can do better, because the training that the coach had with us, we just want to go and execute everything and come out victorious,” Bobb stated.

On a less technical note, Head Coach Maximo shared similar sentiments with Bobb as he encouraged the Guyanese football fans to come out to the Leonora Facility to cheer on the National team.

“I hope Friday (today) is a good day for fans to come to the football. I hope that in this game we have more support because in the last game, we didn’t have many support. We need the support because I know when we got to Jamaica their supporters will turn out,” Maximo pleaded.