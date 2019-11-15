Charlestown Secondary win Female Windball Cricket title

Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:32 AM
Charlestown Government Secondary School won the Sports Officer A. Munroe organised National Sports Commission – AL Sport & Tour Promotions Brest Cancer Awareness (Pinktober) Female Windball Cricket title.
In the final, East Ruimveldt Secondary School after been sent into bat first, made 77-1, Shekeica Williams 34 and Shania Kingston 23.
Charlestown replied with 82-0, Player of the Finals Donna Lowe slammed 43 and Althea Barnwell 35.
Mae’s Secondary School won the 3rd place, defeating Queenstown Secondary.
Mae’s batted first and scored 122-0, with Player of the Tournament Christine Ramdial 104 not out with (6s-14, 4s-4).
Queenstown were restricted to 85 -5; K. Cozier 39 as Ramdial 2-24 and Crystal Melville 2-6 bowled well.
In the Semis – East Ruimveldt 110-0: S. Kingston 62 and Shekeia Williams 40. Queenstown 66-4, Kellisa Cozier 35 as S. Kingston took 3-33.
Mae’s 109-4: C. Melville 44 and Tilleya Madramootoo 17; A Barnwell 2-25.
Charlestown 111 – 0: Althea Barnwell 93 not out (6sx13), D. Lowe 10.
