Charlestown Secondary win Female Windball Cricket title

Charlestown Government Secondary School won the Sports Officer A. Munroe organised National Sports Commission – AL Sport & Tour Promotions Brest Cancer Awareness (Pinktober) Female Windball Cricket title.

In the final, East Ruimveldt Secondary School after been sent into bat first, made 77-1, Shekeica Williams 34 and Shania Kingston 23.

Charlestown replied with 82-0, Player of the Finals Donna Lowe slammed 43 and Althea Barnwell 35.

Mae’s Secondary School won the 3rd place, defeating Queenstown Secondary.

Mae’s batted first and scored 122-0, with Player of the Tournament Christine Ramdial 104 not out with (6s-14, 4s-4).

Queenstown were restricted to 85 -5; K. Cozier 39 as Ramdial 2-24 and Crystal Melville 2-6 bowled well.

In the Semis – East Ruimveldt 110-0: S. Kingston 62 and Shekeia Williams 40. Queenstown 66-4, Kellisa Cozier 35 as S. Kingston took 3-33.

Mae’s 109-4: C. Melville 44 and Tilleya Madramootoo 17; A Barnwell 2-25.

Charlestown 111 – 0: Althea Barnwell 93 not out (6sx13), D. Lowe 10.