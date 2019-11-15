Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:32 AM

Charlestown Secondary win Female Windball Cricket title

Charlestown Government Secondary School won the Sports Officer A. Munroe organised National Sports Commission – AL Sport & Tour Promotions Brest Cancer Awareness (Pinktober) Female Windball Cricket title.

Player of the Tournament Christine Ramdial receives her prize.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones presents Captain of the winners and player of the final, Donna Lowe, with the trophy, while teammates and officials of the NSC, Region 3 Sports Officer Deon Carew and AL Sport Nigel Hope share the moment.

In the final, East Ruimveldt Secondary School after been sent into bat first, made 77-1, Shekeica Williams 34 and Shania Kingston 23.
Charlestown replied with 82-0, Player of the Finals Donna Lowe slammed 43 and Althea Barnwell 35.
Mae’s Secondary School won the 3rd place, defeating Queenstown Secondary.
Mae’s batted first and scored 122-0, with Player of the Tournament Christine Ramdial 104 not out with (6s-14, 4s-4).
Queenstown were restricted to 85 -5; K. Cozier 39 as Ramdial 2-24 and Crystal Melville 2-6 bowled well.
In the Semis – East Ruimveldt 110-0: S. Kingston 62 and Shekeia Williams 40. Queenstown 66-4, Kellisa Cozier 35 as S. Kingston took 3-33.
Mae’s 109-4: C. Melville 44 and Tilleya Madramootoo 17; A Barnwell 2-25.
Charlestown 111 – 0: Althea Barnwell 93 not out (6sx13), D. Lowe 10.

