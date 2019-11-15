Berbice piracy gang charged jointly for murder

Latest update November 15th, 2019 12:32 AM

Five men accused of murdering four Corentyne fishermen, yesterday made their first court appearance together at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh.

The men, O’Brian Fraser of Epsom Village, Anonth Boodridge of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Narine Dhanraj aka “Chu-Chu-bai, Suresh Sumdatt aka “Buckman and Lennox Grimmond called “Breeze” all appeared shackled at the feet and were charged jointly for the murders of Vishnu Seeram, Ajai Kissoon, Lamar Petrie and Marvin Tamasar in Corentyne waters between October 5th and 6th.
Sumdatt, Dhanraj and Grimmond were previously charged separately from Fraser and Boodridge, however at yesterday’s court appearance the separate charges were withdrawn and re-filed as a joint charge for all five men.
They were not required to enter pleas and were not represented.
Prosecutor Althea Solomon told the court that the file was ready and 16th January 2020 was set for the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry.
Meanwhile, relatives of the victims and accused packed the court yard. There was some exchanges of words between them, however they all went their separate ways shortly after.
On October 5th 2019 the four fishermen set out to work at sea for two weeks, but were attacked by several men who were on another boat. They were killed and dumped overboard after putting up a fight to protect their catch. A week later a bound body washed up on the Abary shore, and two days after that police in Berbice visited the homes of the families to inform them that a boat was found along the Wellington Park foreshore. And just a few days later another bound body washed up at the Abary shore. The remains were identified as those of Lamar Petrie and Kawal Ajai Kissoon by their relatives. The two other fishermen remain missing.
A post mortem examination conducted on the bodies revealed that they died from drowning and blunt trauma to the head.

