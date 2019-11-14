West Indies Women and India Women clash in 3rd T20I at Providence tonight

By Zaheer Mohamed

The West Indies Women will look to rebound when the take on India Women in third T20 International from 18:00hrs tonight at Providence. India Women are leading the five-match series 2-0, having won the second game by 10 wickets at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, and tonight’s encounter can be the decider.

Anisa Mohammed, is the stand-in captain of the home side as Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the series due to injury; she has been replaced by Guyanese Cherry Ann Fraser, while Shemaine Campbell has been elevated the Vice Captaincy.

Speaking with the media yesterday prior to the team’s practice session at Providence, Shemaine Campbell said she relishes the opportunity of being named Vice Captain and its important for the team to execute well.

“I have been captain of the Guyana team, before so the experience is there. I have to step up to the table and it’s important for us to get the basics right.

Despite being 2-0 down, Campbell is confident the team can rebound. “We have been working hard, we just have to go out there, stick to the plan and execute,” she added.

Speaking about her personal form, the Berbician pointed out that there is always room for improving. “I have some work to do; I was out for while with an injury but coming back strong I just have to do what I am accustomed to.”

She feels that they must improve in their batting department and self confidence is of utmost importance.

Indian Captain Mithali Raj said they have some knowledge about the Providence

pitch, however playing in the night will be somewhat different, adding that the team is looking positive.”

She added that despite some seniors players missing from the home team they are still a very good side with some hard hitters and a good bowling combination. “We have to play good cricket if we have to win against them and we have to focus on how we are going to execute.”

15 year old opener Shafali Verma struck her second consecutive half-century to lead the Indians to victory in the eleventh over in the second game and Raj said she needs her to keep doing well and enjoying the game.

Tickets for the T20Is are very affordable at just GYD$1000 (US5) and are available online through the Windiescricket.com website or at https://www.zoonga.com/indiatour. Box office at the venue is open on the day of the match.

Teams West Indies Women – Anisa Mohammad ( C ), Shemaine Campbell, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Satcey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi and Sheneta Grimmond.

Indian Women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Priya Punia, Hemlata Kala and Sushma Verma.