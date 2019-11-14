TSU rank linked to Matthew’s Ridge gold heist was absent from duty – Crime Chief

The Tactical Services Unit rank who is suspected to be one of the gunmen involved in the Matthew’s Ridge gold heist, was absent from duty when he allegedly committed the act.

This is according to Crime Chief Michael Kingston who confirmed that the detained joint services rank is a policeman.

Asked what the rank might have been doing in the North West District, Kingston said, “As far as I am concerned, he was absent from duty.”

He also stated that the AK-47 assault rifle that was recovered from the suspects is not a police issue weapon.

The Crime Chief indicated that the suspects are yet to be brought to the city.

The TSU rank and four others were detained a day after a gang of gunmen pulled off a movie-style gold heist on a Brazilian and his crew at Matthew’s Ridge, North West District (NWD).

The attack occurred around 13:00 hrs on Monday.

Two of the suspects were apprehended around 09:00 hrs on Tuesday in a vehicle at Arakaka, NWD.

Police said that a quantity of raw gold, suspected to be part of the loot, was recovered.

The suspects reportedly led police to a location where the investigators recovered an AK-47 assault rifle with magazines; two 9mm handguns with magazines; a camouflage jacket and a Global Positioning System (GPS) device.

Police later apprehended a Joint Services rank and an individual, who is said to be involved in mining.

Divisional Commander Wendell Blanhum told Kaieteur News that the alleged mastermind owns a shop that is located near the area where the Brazilian gold dealer transacts his business.

It is believed that this businessman had knowledge of the Brazilian’s schedule, and mobilised the joint services rank and others for the robbery.

Commander Blanhum said that police have set up a “robust intelligence” network, and this led to the swift apprehension of the suspects.

Monday’s drama began at around 13:00 hrs at Matthew’s Ridge, while the Brazilian and two of his workers were heading to the Matthew’s Ridge airstrip.

According to reports, the Brazilian and the two employees were travelling in a pickup, en route to the airstrip, when a gang of masked men, brandishing an assault rifle and handguns, emerged from the roadside and held them up.

The gunmen dragged their victims from the pickup.

While two of the gunmen stood guard over their captors, two others removed a bag containing the gold bars from the pickup.

The gang then escaped into nearby bushes.

Ranks from the Matthew’s Ridge Police outpost were immediately contacted, and, acting on information, managed to round up the gang.