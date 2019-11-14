Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Latest update November 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Taitt Singh emerged National B Class Draughts Champion when the tournament was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium. He played
unbeaten to amass 9 points to take the Championship trophy. Ramsagar Singh with 7 points occupied the second place, while Charles Hetemeyer followed with a distant third. He was unable to win any of his matches and could only muster draws.
Trophies for the winners were donated by Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.
Meanwhile, the tournament continues this Sunday at the same venue where only A Class players and the top three finishers from the just concluded B Class Championship would vie for the Championship title. The games would be contested on the 8×8 boards. Players are reminded to be on time. Starting time is 10.00 am sharp.
Nov 14, 2019Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) popularly known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ Márcio Máximo released the names of his 21-players who will be locked in battle in...
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Every citizen in Guyana has to pay and must pay two forms of taxes. One is PAYE which is compulsory once you earn income... more
One of the sad things about living in Guyana is to see persons who only just started working earning more than their teachers.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]