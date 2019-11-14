Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Taitt Singh emerged National B Class Draughts Champion when the tournament was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium. He played

unbeaten to amass 9 points to take the Championship trophy. Ramsagar Singh with 7 points occupied the second place, while Charles Hetemeyer followed with a distant third. He was unable to win any of his matches and could only muster draws.

Trophies for the winners were donated by Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues this Sunday at the same venue where only A Class players and the top three finishers from the just concluded B Class Championship would vie for the Championship title. The games would be contested on the 8×8 boards. Players are reminded to be on time. Starting time is 10.00 am sharp.