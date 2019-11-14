Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday November 17

All systems are in place for the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facility RCMTCSF one day horserace meet, which is slated for this Sunday, November 17 and will be held at the Club’s facilities at Alness Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Seven races are listed on the day’s programme with over 2.5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs. Over 30 horses have been entered so far.

The feature event is the Alness Classic with a first prize of $500,000 and trophy over 1400 metres.

The ‘I’ and lower race has a winner’s purse of $220,000 and a trophy.

There is a race for 2-Year-Old horses which carries winners take of $200,000 and a trophy.

The race for J3 and Lower horses will see the winner taking home $150,000 and a trophy.

The winner for the event for L1 and Lower and horses 3 years old and over will take away $100,000 and a trophy.

There is a race for horses classified L2 and Lower and 3 years old and older for a winner’s prize of $80,000 and trophy.

The unclassified animals will be racing for a winner’s take of $60,000 and trophy.

Among the sponsors are Banks DIH and Poonai’s Pharmacy.

Interested persons can contact Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 600-7690 for further information.