Latest update November 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday November 17

Nov 14, 2019 Sports 0

All systems are in place for the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facility RCMTCSF one day horserace meet, which is slated for this Sunday, November 17 and will be held at the Club’s facilities at Alness Village, Corentyne Berbice.
Seven races are listed on the day’s programme with over 2.5M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs. Over 30 horses have been entered so far.
The feature event is the Alness Classic with a first prize of $500,000 and trophy over 1400 metres.
The ‘I’ and lower race has a winner’s purse of $220,000 and a trophy.
There is a race for 2-Year-Old horses which carries winners take of $200,000 and a trophy.
The race for J3 and Lower horses will see the winner taking home $150,000 and a trophy.
The winner for the event for L1 and Lower and horses 3 years old and over will take away $100,000 and a trophy.
There is a race for horses classified L2 and Lower and 3 years old and older for a winner’s prize of $80,000 and trophy.
The unclassified animals will be racing for a winner’s take of $60,000 and trophy.
Among the sponsors are Banks DIH and Poonai’s Pharmacy.
Interested persons can contact Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 600-7690 for further information.

More in this category

Sports

Coach Máximo bracing for two tough matches Aruba tomorrow here and away to Jamaica on Monday

Coach Máximo bracing for two tough matches Aruba tomorrow here and...

Nov 14, 2019

Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) popularly known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ Márcio Máximo released the names of his 21-players who will be locked in battle in...
Read More
West Indies Women and India Women clash in 3rd T20I at Providence tonight

West Indies Women and India Women clash in 3rd...

Nov 14, 2019

Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Nov 14, 2019

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday November 17

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday...

Nov 14, 2019

Titans Table Tennis Club HPC underway Good exposure to technique and hard training vital for development – TT expert Lillieroos

Titans Table Tennis Club HPC underway Good...

Nov 14, 2019

Tourism and Hospitality Association, GFF to sign MOU for Sports Tourism and football

Tourism and Hospitality Association, GFF to sign...

Nov 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • TEACHERS ARE ROLE MODELS

    One of the sad things about living in Guyana is to see persons who only just started working earning more than their teachers.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019