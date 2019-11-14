Owner of Kalibur Security wants evidence from Region 10’s Chairman for allegations

Latest update November 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

The owner and managing director of Kalibur Security, Col. George Gomes, is demanding evidence from the Regional Chairman of Region Ten to support allegations made against his company.
Earlier this month, Kaieteur News had reported that Regional Chairman Renis Morian had said that “swift” and “serious” actions are threatened by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) against the security force.
The reason for the RDC’s threats is because of the alleged disrespect shown by the force towards female guards, according to the Regional Democratic Council.
However, in a letter sent to this publication, Col. Gomes claims that it may be the intention of the Regional Chairman to tarnish his company’s image.
Gomes added that regional chairman had not produced any evidence to support his allegations. In fact, said the managing director, no formal complaints were made to him by the Region Ten RDC.
He claimed that he had only learnt of the allegations through the various news articles published recently by media houses.
Gomes explained, Kalibur Security was awarded the security contract for Region Ten through the bidding process conducted by the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTA).
The owner claimed that eight months into the contract, he was called to meeting by the Chairman and was told that he will have to get rid of his two managers stationed at Linden. If he did not comply, he was warned that “he would run into problems”.
Gomes said that he latter understood that Morian had a disagreement with one of his managers before becoming Regional Chairman, and disliked the other on racial grounds.
He also said that he contacted the Regional Executive Officer (REO) and was told that no such complaints were made to him. This indicates, says Gomes, that only the Chairman knows where he got his complaints from.
Gomes said that if his allegations are true, then a formal complaint must be made and evidence must be provided. If not then it will be ruled as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his company’s image and legal action will be taken.

