Man who “fly in a passion” for food, jailed

After bursting into tears, a man told the court that he didn’t receive any food that a woman said she carried to the station for him while he was in the lock-ups for destroying her food items.

The defendant, Edward Rollins, was yesterday sentenced to spend the next six months behind bars for destroying a quantity of food items, and six weeks for behaving disorderly at a police station.

Rollins was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, when he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The first charge stated that on October 8, 2019, at Bent Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown, he maliciously damaged food items valued at $3,800, property of Ronda Semple and Susan Berkley.

And the latter charge stated that on October 11, 2019, at Alberttown Police Station, Georgetown, while in lawful custody, he behaved disorderly.

According to information received, the defendant and the virtual complainants are known to each other, but they weren’t on speaking terms for some time now.

Rollins told the court, “I fly in a passion that day. That’s why I destroyed the food items.”

Berkley told the court that she was sitting some distance away from her stall but she left her daughter there, when she heard ‘Blatam! Blatam! Blatam!’

The woman added that when she arrived at her stall, her daughter said, “Mommy watch how Edward damage up the things them.” The woman said that she noticed her vegetables on the ground and the defendant was still standing there.

The court heard that, Semple came to see what was making all the noise and when Berkley told her, she dealt Rollins several lashes.

Rollins then started to cry again in the prisoners dock and said, “I fly in a passion that day that’s why I destroyed the food items.”

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell, told the court that after the defendant was arrested for the malicious damaged to property, while he was at the police station, he removed the handcuff and started to bang it on a metal object on the wall at the Alberttown Police Station, and he started hollering.

Principal Magistrate McGusty asked the defendant why he behaved disorderly while he was at the police station, if his passion didn’t cool down by then.

Rollins told the Magistrate, “Because I was still hungry so my passion didn’t cool down as yet,” Rollins was then sentenced.