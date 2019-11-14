Man threatens mom for cutting off his “dreadlocks” – Court hears

“Watch! Watch! Watch! All me nice, nice hair she cut out,” a man told the court after pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour towards his mother.

Twenty-nine-year-old Calvin Carol was yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that on November 7, 2019, at Barr Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he used threatening behaviour towards Jean Carol.

In the defendant’s explanation he gave to the court he said, “She cutting out me hair when I sleeping. Magistrate my hair was long, long, nice dreadlocks you know.”

“Watch how her hair long and she vex with me for my hair; like she jealous,” the defendant added.

When asked by the Magistrate what exactly did he do, the defendant stated that he never threatened his mother but he was angry that she continued cutting his hair so he told her, “We ‘gon’ go up the road. My hair ain’t cutting off nowhere else but in this house.”

Based on the defendant’s explanation, a not guilty plea was entered by the Magistrate.

The defendant’s mother then highlighted that her son was one of Dr. Bhairo Harry’s patients and he has been in the habit of beating up the other patients.

Calvin then said, “I used to play mad and beat them up but when I see Dr. Harry with that long needle that does make you walk funny, I does stop play mad.”

The matter was then adjourned to December 11, 2019, and the defendant was ordered to undergo another evaluation and he was remanded to prison.

Before the defendant left the courtroom he said, “I don’t want to go by he…He does juk you with a needle.”

Principal Magistrate McGusty then told him, “No he’s not going to bore you, he’s going to give you hair oil.”