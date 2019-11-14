Home invader caught hiding in toilet looking for airfare

Twenty-eight-year-old Rollux Williams was yesterday sent to prison after he was caught red-handed by the caretaker of a home that he broke into to cart off items for ‘passage’ to go home.

The defendant was placed before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to hav

e the charge read to him.

He admitted to the charge which stated that on November 8, 2019 at John Street, Georgetown, he broke and entered the building of William Bobb with the intent to commit a felony.

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell said that about 10:00hrs on the day in question, the caretaker of the home saw the defendant walking past the home while he, the caretaker, was standing in front of the yard.

Moments later as Bobb was about to go into the house, he noticed the louvre panes for a window were removed. He then carefully entered the house and made checks; he found the defendant hiding in the toilet area.

The matter was reported and Williams was handed over to the police. Following investigations, he was charged.

When given a chance to address the court the labourer, who hails from Eteringbang, stated, “I wanted ‘passage’ to go home so I went to take something from the house but the man was inside and he catch me.”

Magistrate McGusty then sentenced the defendant to nine months in prison where he will also spend his birthday next month for the offence.