GTT launches +Size Christmas promotion

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) launched its Biggest Christmas Ever, Plus Size Christmas promotion, yesterday, at the company’s main office location at Brickdam, Georgetown.

The promotion will be done differently to all other Christmas promotion as it will unite all GTT products and services within one promotion, said GTT Senior Marketing Executive, Tashandra Inniss.

She explained this year the grand finale will be in the form of a game show on December 21, 2019.

“Christmas is a time of giving and we at GTT will be giving back to our customers. One lucky customer will enter into a chance to win a +Size prize at the finale” Inniss said. She noted the promotion will run from November to December and all GTT subscribers will have a chance to gain entry into the competition by using any of the numerous services available at GTT.

“Connecting with friends and loved ones over this festive season with GTT; topping up and paying bills on time via MMG and the MyGTT apps, activating roaming plans, and signing up for Blaze are all ways customers can gain entry into the competition.

The more they do these activities, the greater their chances are of winning fantastic prizes,” Inniss elaborated.

For the next five weeks, 12 persons will be selected from the different services available at GTT; from this 12, one lucky winner will be randomly selected and will win in one of the Big Size prizes available; these prizes include a small size fridge, queen sized bed, television, shopping spree, a handset and a motorcycle.

The first winner will be selected on November 11.

The Senior Marketing Executive described how the game show will run. The previous weeks will produce five winners and one additional person will be chosen from the audience at the grand finale.

“One person will be randomly selected from this six. That person will pick from 12 boxes; of which one will be a Nissan Juke,” Inniss said.

In addition to the Nissan Juke, other Plus Size prizes to be won in the grand finale include a brand new home entertainment system, King-sized bed, a Samsung S10, and a two-door stainless steel fridge.