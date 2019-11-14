Exxon gat Govt and opposition in dem pocket

If you want build a house, would you allow a contractor to design and build dat house, without telling you, then hand you a bill to pay?

When you look at de bill de contractor hand you, you see dat you coulda build four of de same size house.

What would you do wid dat contractor, who in dem right mind gon pay him?

Well, basically is de same thing ExxonMobil did to Guyana when it designed and developed the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 Oil Fields.

Then it handed Guyana a Bill fuh US$10 billion. Who paying dat bill? Should Guyana pay it when it had no say?

Dis is wha wake up de Energy Department and dem boys glad. From de time dem hear bout de third oil field, de Bynoe man seh “Eh eh—no more shaft fuh we. Hold you horses.”

Dem boys watching close, close wha gon be de next move wid dem oil company. Dem already hear de Hess boss talking how dem got de Govt and de opposition politicians under control. Dis was said yesterday at an oil and gas conference in Miami.

De man tell de conference who ever go in power come next March nobody gon stop dem from continuing to shaft Guyana.

When dem boys hear dat coming from de mouth of de oil bosses dem begin to think wha these politicians allow dem oil company to do dem.

Talk half and peep dem politicians pocket.