Latest update November 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon gat Govt and opposition in dem pocket

Nov 14, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

If you want build a house, would you allow a contractor to design and build dat house, without telling you, then hand you a bill to pay?
When you look at de bill de contractor hand you, you see dat you coulda build four of de same size house.
What would you do wid dat contractor, who in dem right mind gon pay him?
Well, basically is de same thing ExxonMobil did to Guyana when it designed and developed the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 Oil Fields.
Then it handed Guyana a Bill fuh US$10 billion. Who paying dat bill? Should Guyana pay it when it had no say?
Dis is wha wake up de Energy Department and dem boys glad. From de time dem hear bout de third oil field, de Bynoe man seh “Eh eh—no more shaft fuh we. Hold you horses.”
Dem boys watching close, close wha gon be de next move wid dem oil company. Dem already hear de Hess boss talking how dem got de Govt and de opposition politicians under control. Dis was said yesterday at an oil and gas conference in Miami.
De man tell de conference who ever go in power come next March nobody gon stop dem from continuing to shaft Guyana.
When dem boys hear dat coming from de mouth of de oil bosses dem begin to think wha these politicians allow dem oil company to do dem.
Talk half and peep dem politicians pocket.

More in this category

Sports

Coach Máximo bracing for two tough matches Aruba tomorrow here and away to Jamaica on Monday

Coach Máximo bracing for two tough matches Aruba tomorrow here and...

Nov 14, 2019

Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) popularly known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ Márcio Máximo released the names of his 21-players who will be locked in battle in...
Read More
West Indies Women and India Women clash in 3rd T20I at Providence tonight

West Indies Women and India Women clash in 3rd...

Nov 14, 2019

Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Nov 14, 2019

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday November 17

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday...

Nov 14, 2019

Titans Table Tennis Club HPC underway Good exposure to technique and hard training vital for development – TT expert Lillieroos

Titans Table Tennis Club HPC underway Good...

Nov 14, 2019

Tourism and Hospitality Association, GFF to sign MOU for Sports Tourism and football

Tourism and Hospitality Association, GFF to sign...

Nov 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • TEACHERS ARE ROLE MODELS

    One of the sad things about living in Guyana is to see persons who only just started working earning more than their teachers.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019