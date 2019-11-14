Elections of GT Mayor, Deputy slated for December 12

The annual internal election for the position of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the city of Georgetown has been slated for December 12.

The announcement of the internal elections was made at the Georgetown Council’s statutory meeting on Tuesday.

Acting Town Clerk, Sherry Jerrick, told the Council, the elections will determine the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chair and Vice-Chair of the Finance committee within City Hall.

At present, Pandit Ubraj Narine, the grandson of PNC/R Member of Parliament for the People’s National Congress, Preetam Singh, is the presiding Mayor of Georgetown.

He was considered for the top post in the Council last year.

Narine was a first time candidate who contested under the APNU and replaced long standing councillor and former Mayor Patricia Chase-Green in the overall management of the APNU-dominated City Council.

His elections came as the APNU regained control of Georgetown, despite losing ground to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) at the Local Government Elections (LGE).

Party chairperson and Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, had noted that the PNC/R, the largest party in the APNU, secured 21 seats on the 30-member council; PPP, seven seats; and Alliance For Change (AFC), two seats.