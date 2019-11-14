Latest update November 14th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Elections of GT Mayor, Deputy slated for December 12

Nov 14, 2019 News 0

The annual internal election for the position of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the city of Georgetown has been slated for December 12.

GT Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine at the swearing in ceremony last year

The announcement of the internal elections was made at the Georgetown Council’s statutory meeting on Tuesday.
Acting Town Clerk, Sherry Jerrick, told the Council, the elections will determine the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chair and Vice-Chair of the Finance committee within City Hall.
At present, Pandit Ubraj Narine, the grandson of PNC/R Member of Parliament for the People’s National Congress, Preetam Singh, is the presiding Mayor of Georgetown.
He was considered for the top post in the Council last year.
Narine was a first time candidate who contested under the APNU and replaced long standing councillor and former Mayor Patricia Chase-Green in the overall management of the APNU-dominated City Council.
His elections came as the APNU regained control of Georgetown, despite losing ground to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) at the Local Government Elections (LGE).
Party chairperson and Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, had noted that the PNC/R, the largest party in the APNU, secured 21 seats on the 30-member council; PPP, seven seats; and Alliance For Change (AFC), two seats.

More in this category

Sports

Coach Máximo bracing for two tough matches Aruba tomorrow here and away to Jamaica on Monday

Coach Máximo bracing for two tough matches Aruba tomorrow here and...

Nov 14, 2019

Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) popularly known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ Márcio Máximo released the names of his 21-players who will be locked in battle in...
Read More
West Indies Women and India Women clash in 3rd T20I at Providence tonight

West Indies Women and India Women clash in 3rd...

Nov 14, 2019

Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Taitt Singh emerges as B Class Draughts Champion

Nov 14, 2019

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday November 17

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet set for Sunday...

Nov 14, 2019

Titans Table Tennis Club HPC underway Good exposure to technique and hard training vital for development – TT expert Lillieroos

Titans Table Tennis Club HPC underway Good...

Nov 14, 2019

Tourism and Hospitality Association, GFF to sign MOU for Sports Tourism and football

Tourism and Hospitality Association, GFF to sign...

Nov 14, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • TEACHERS ARE ROLE MODELS

    One of the sad things about living in Guyana is to see persons who only just started working earning more than their teachers.... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019