Drunken fisherman dies in canal

Dead is Andy Narine of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), the 31-year-old fisherman who met his demise Sunday evening around 19:15hrs, after he reportedly fell into a canal while on his way home.
Kaieteur News understands that last Sunday, Narine reportedly visited a bar in Bagotville, WBD where he was consuming alcohol with his friends.
However after consuming alcohol, Narine left the drinking spot to go home, when he fell into a canal and drowned.
According to Police Commander of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Assistant Police Commissioner, Simon McBean, stated that investigators were told by eyewitnesses that Narine was walking alone from the bar until he approached the second “fine bridge” in the area.
He was in the process of crossing this bridge but lost his footing and fell overboard.
Commander McBean stated that public-spirited persons ran to the area and jumped into the canal into which Narine had fallen in an attempt to save his life but it was too late.
When the man was pulled from the canal by public spirited persons, he was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Regional Hospital.

