Drag Race leaves two dead

Two persons lost their lives, tragically, yesterday afternoon after the car in which they were travelling, slammed head on into a motor lorry.

This fatal accident occurred around 14:00hrs along the Port Kaituma/Matthew’s Ridge Trail North West District (NWD).

According to police, it is alleged that the driver of motorcar PNN 4932 was having a drag race with another car HD245 south along the trail. While descending a hill, motorcar PNN 4932 was trapped on the western side of road with resulted in the car slamming head on to a motor lorry GRR 9394 which was climbing the hill at the said time.

The driver of the car, identified as Lennox Jones, also known as Ratty, and the passenger 64-year-old Kim Cato were pronounced dead on the spot by a medical personnel who arrived shortly. Their bodies were removed from the wreckage by public-spirited citizens and transported to the Port Kaituma Morgue.The driver of the hire car involved in the drag race and the driver of the lorry were taken into custody by police to assist with investigations.

Both Jones and Cato are residents of Port Kaituma and are very well known.

A grieving friend of Jones claimed that an hour before the accident occurred, he saw Jones in Arakaka.

The friend said, with tears in his eyes, that he recalled them joking and laughing before Jones entered his car with Cato to head for Kaituma.

As Jones was about to take off, the grief stricken friend told him, “Yeah bai mus tek yuh time on the road deh.”

Jones responded, “Yes bai, I does always tek me time.”