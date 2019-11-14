Coach Máximo bracing for two tough matches Aruba tomorrow here and away to Jamaica on Monday

Latest update November 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) popularly known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ Márcio Máximo released the names of his 21-players who will be locked in battle in Guyana’s final two, all important Concacaf Nations League (B) Group Stage matches.
Guyana will host Aruba in a return fixture tomorrow night here at the Leonora National Track &
Field Center from 21:00hrs after which the ‘Golden Jaguars’ will wing out for Jamaica on Saturday for their final Group Stage match in Reggae Land on Monday against the Reggae Boyz at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.
When the two nations met on September 6 last in their respective first round matches, Guyana prevailed by the lone goal of that match at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Curacao; Sheldon Holder scoring.
Coach Máximo commenting on the matches ahead said that they would be tough encounters for
Guyana but he is optimistic that with the level of work he has been putting in with the local based players and the fact that his overseas based charges have been active, Guyana will be giving a very good account and going all out for full points in the two fixtures.
“The Aruba game would be very difficult for us we don’t expect an easy game. Aruba has a very good technical team. We have t
o be very smart to beat them, I expect a tough game. What I can say is that our team has been better prepared than before and I think it would be a very good game.”
The experienced Máximo who has been on the job just over three months is calling on the fans to come out and support their ‘Golden Jaguars’ and urge them on to victory.
“I encourage the fans to come to the stadium and support their players who have all proven that they deserve their support; and I hope we pull off a good win which will help us as we seek to qualify for the next Gold Cup.”
Training for the local based players have been ongoing five days per week for the past few months which the Head Coach is confident makes a huge difference in the level of play on the field when they combine with the overseas based players.
Making a return to the team are Defender Terence Vancooten (Stevenage FC), Forward Callum
Harriott (Colchester United) along with the experienced Fruta Conquerors duo of Vurlon Mills and Anthony Benfield.
Unfortunately, Neil Danns would not be able to make it for these two matches as he picked up an injury recently which rules him out of contention.
Coach Máximo posits that his team will bring a lot of speed and dynamism to the pitch for both matches.
“We think that we have a god squad for this game, everybody is optimistic, everybody is focused and determined to win this game.
Concacaf announced in September that the 2019-20 Nations League would serve as a primary qualifying track for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The group winners and runners up in League
A (eight teams), along with the group winners in League B (four teams) will automatically qualify for the next confederation championship.
A further qualifying process will occur to make up the 16-team field, with the League C winners facing off against the League B runners-up in two-leg, home-and-away playoffs, with the winners going up against the League A third-place teams in a similar two-leg tie. The four victors from those series will fill out the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field.
Nations League Squad – November 2019 – vs Aruba & Jamaica
Name Position Club
1 Quillan Roberts Goalkeeper Forge FC
2 Akel Clarke Goalkeeper SV WBC
3 Sese Norville Goalkeeper Milerock FC
4 Sam Cox Defender Hampton & Richmond FC
5 Sherwin Skeete Defender Fruta Conquerors FC
6 Kevin Layne Defender Guyana Defence Force FC
7 Raphael Edwards Defender SV WBC
8 Matthew Briggs Defender HB Koge
9 Kadell Daniel Defender Margate FC
10 Terence Vancooten Defender Stevenage FC
11 Anthony Benfield Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC
12 Clive Nobrega Midfielder Eagles FC
13 Daniel Wilson Midfielder Guyana Police Force FC
14 Delwin Fraser Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC
15 Vurlon Mills Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC
16 Callum Harriott Forward Colchester United
17 Keanu Marsh-Brown Forward Newport County AFC
18 Nicolas McArthur Forward Fruta Conquerors FC
19 Trayon Bobb Forward Uitvlugt Warriors FC
20 Sheldon Holder Forward Caledonia AIA
21 Emery Welshman Forward Hapoel Haifa
TECHNICAL STAFF
Head Coach Marcio Maximo
Assistant Coach Charles Pollard
Goalkeeper Coach Eon DeVeira
MEDICAL
Lead Physiotherapist Denzil Hernandez
Physiotherapist Quacy Paddy
SPORTS SCIENCE
Head of Sports Science Wilson Toledo
RECRUITMENT
Head of Recruitment Faizal Khan
OPERATIONS
Team Operations Manager Rawle Adams
Assistant Team Operations Manager Naseya Brewster
Equipment Manager Trevor Burnett
Nov 14, 2019Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) popularly known as the ‘Golden Jaguars’ Márcio Máximo released the names of his 21-players who will be locked in battle in...
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Nov 14, 2019
Every citizen in Guyana has to pay and must pay two forms of taxes. One is PAYE which is compulsory once you earn income... more
One of the sad things about living in Guyana is to see persons who only just started working earning more than their teachers.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]