WDFA Senior league Western Pumas thrash Hurry ATE 4-1 on Monday

Sixteen matches have been contested in the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA) senior league following Monday’s play at the Uitvlugt Community Center ground where Western Pumas thumped Hurry ATE 4-1 while Uitvlugt drew 1-1 with Eagles FC.

Western Pumas’ scorers’ L-R, Darrell Alexis, Kelvin Kujal, Akeem Hopkinson and Steffon Colemon.

Scoring for Pumas were Darrel Alexis (11), Kelvin Kujal (16), Akeem Hopkinson (50) and Steffon Colemon (62) while Nashua Livan scored the lone goal for Hurry ATE in the 30th minute.
In the drawn encounter, Adrian Adolphus had fired Eagles ahead via a penalty kick in the 15th minute but the scores remained deadlocked after Shomal Smith equalised for the home side in the 39th minute.
The league continues with two matches each on Saturday and Sunday.
Leaders’ Pouderoyen FC will match skills with Crane Rovers Saturday at 14:00hrs, while Beavers FC will be pitted against Golden Warriors at 16:00hrs at Goed Fortuin ground.
Sunday’s play will feature Eagles FC playing Wales United in the opening game at 14:00hrs, while Uitvlugt Warriors will play Hurry ATE in the feature game at 16:00hrs.

