TWT/GUYOIL Schools football League President’s College, Lodge record latest wins

When the TradeWind Tankers/GUYOIL School football league continued on Monday, President’s College railroaded Charlestown 4-1.

Action in the 2019 Guyoil-Tradewind Tankers under-18 schools’ football league.

A breezy Monday afternoon at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue saw the out of town men run circles around the Georgetown lads.
Allister Henry (23rd), Jushawn Bayley (27th), Shalom Chisholm (48th) and Breon Allicock (60th) were the scorers for the PC side, while Charlestown pulled one back with Tariq Pryce in the 58th.
In the other game, Lodge Secondary outplayed St John’s College 4-0, thanks to some fancy footwork from Troyston Louisy who scored in the 32nd and 64th minutes.
The other two goals came from Nicolas Trotman (24th) and Joshua Denny (30th) to conclude a decent afternoon of football.
Play will resume next weekend as the event will take a break for the National Schools’ Championships.
The winners of the tournament along with runners up will qualify for the end of year goodwill tournament that will include a school team from Trinidad & Tobago (T&T), a hinterland team and an all-star team.
The winners will also pocket $200,000 towards a project of their school’s choice with second place getting $100,000, third $50,000 and fourth place $25,000.
The tournament will be played on Sunday’s and Monday’s and will end on December 8.

