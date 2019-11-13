Two-day-old baby dies after falling from hammock

Little Lance Douglas, after being born just a mere two days, died on Monday, one day after falling out of a hammock.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the infant was with his mother at their Marabisi Creek, Mouth Island, Issano home in Mazaruni River when the incident occurred.

The mother, Vinese Sutton told police that she was at home with the child on Sunday. She placed him in the hammock to lie when suddenly the strap burst causing the child to fall to the ground.

According to her, she did not take the child to seek medical attention because he did not appear to be injured.

The following day, both mother and child were again in the hammock when moments later, he became motionless.

His body was examined and bruising was found on his shoulder and back. The family rushed him to the Issano Health Post where he was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the Bartica Hospital where an autopsy is slated to be done tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Police Commander Linden Lord disclosed that they will be recommending charges as investigations into the incident continue.