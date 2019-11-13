Latest update November 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall Junior Tournament 2019 set for Saturday

Nov 13, 2019

The Guyana Badminton Association will be running of the Trophy Stall Annual Junior Tournament on Saturday at the National Gymnasium from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Badminton Champion Priyanna Ramdhani receiving the prizes from Ms. Crystal Sunich of Trophy Stall on behalf of the GBA.

It is hoped that this tournament attract players from around the schools and will be played off in the Under-9, 11, 13, 15 & 17 age groups to get more upcoming players in the Badminton movement and to further help with the development and identify players who can represent Guyana one day.
The GBA would like to thank Mr. Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall who has made it possible for the Tournament to be played off yearly.
All players who have not entered already can still do so before Friday.
Entries must be submitted by Thursday to the GBA at National Gymnasium between the Hours of 5:00pm -7:00pm, or Telephone: 592-610 9510 and or Email: [email protected]

New 2019