Topco Juice Junior Rapid Chess Tournament Aravinda Singh prevails

After seven rounds of chess, Aravindra Singh and National Junior Champion Andre Jagnandan both former classmates at Queen’s College, ended on 5.5 points to end on top of the points table.

Singh was awarded the overall winner on the tie breaker method as they both drew in their one vs. one encounter and both suffered one loss each at the hands of Jaden Taylor of Saints.

In third was Ricardo of Queen’s College. He ended on five points after suffering two losses at the hands of his former school mates (Aravindra Singh and Andre Jagnandan) but managed to avenge their losses to Jaden Taylor with an upset victory.

Jaden Taylor ended in fourth also on 5 points and was the tournament leader heading into the final round against 9-year-old Mahir Rajkumar who pulled off a victory much to the surprise of everyone present. Jaden, who was in a superior position in the game, fell victim to a trap that no one expected Mahir to know and were even shocked that he was able to do it. Mahir ended in fifth position on four points and was adjudged best under-12 player.

Oluwadare Oyeyipo finished sixth on 3.5 points, while four persons ended on three points (Anasie Fredericks- who won Best Female Player, Arysh Ragnauth, Guleon Jacobs and Leonard Marcello).

Chess continues this weekend at the National Aquatic Center with the National Junior Qualifiers which gets underway on Saturday. The top five players will participate in the 2020 National Junior Chess Championship in January. The tournament will consist of seven rounds with each player being allotted one hour per game.

Interested persons can contact the Director of Tournaments (Shad) on 681-6000 for more information.