Response to Kaieteur News Article

Dear Editor,

Please allow the Ministry of Public Infrastructure to respond to an article written by one of your regular columnists, in relation to infrastructural concerns highlighted by him.

The author pointed out in his column on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 that traffic signals at certain strategic points on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara have not been functioning as they should when night falls.

This has undoubtedly led to some confusion on these corridors, an issue the Ministry is well aware of.

We take this opportunity to inform the author and all affected commuters that the traffic signals are unable to effectively function, due to stolen parts.

The responsible engineers informed the Ministry that the backup batteries were stolen, hence the sub-standard operation of the equipment.

Editor, when potential drivers are preparing themselves to operate a vehicle on Guyana’s roadways, they are always taught to use common sense. In fact, it is one of the five C’s taught to drivers, as well as another important one, courtesy. As the Ministry works to replace those batteries in the shortest possible time, we would like to urge all road users to be cautious, considerate, courteous and more importantly, careful.

The Ministry would also like to urge citizens to remain vigilant and assist us in identifying the perpetrators of vandalism so as to maximize on taxpayers’ dollars.

Thank you for cooperation,

Davina Ramdass,

Public Relations Officer,

Ministry of Public infrastructure